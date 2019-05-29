When 7-year-old got cancer, her teammates shaved their heads too in support

A 7-yr-old Arizona girl was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer & couldn’t play softball anymore. She decided to shave her head, but her 2 best girl friends & teammates didn’t want her to be alone…so they shaved their heads too. Then the boys joined in. I’m not crying, you’re crying pic.twitter.com/U4vokZESaM — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) May 29, 2019

Those close to a 7-year-old diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer made sure she knows she isn’t alone in her battle.

Friends and teammates of Leighton Accardo, a softball and hockey player in Chandler, Arizona, joined the young girl Tuesday to shave their heads, according to AZ Family.

Holding hands, Leighton and two friends Emily and Katie had their heads shaved after a boys baseball game. More girls joined in after.

“I’m not scared. My friends are here with me right now,” Leighton said to AZ Family.

There was a large group watching, some holding signs with the hashtag #Shavin4Leighton.

“I wanted to be supportive of Leighton, and we’re really good friends, and I just wanted to help her,” Emily said.

Then, boys decided they would be part of this too. More than a dozen of them shaved their heads in solidarity, according to AZ Family.

Leighton was diagnosed recently when doctors found “masses” in her abdomen, liver and lungs, the girl’s mother, Carly Accardo, told AZ Family.

“They started (chemotherapy) the next day,” she said.

While Leighton hasn’t been able to play sports since the diagnosis and chemotherapy began, she’s by no means alone.

Children in the community proved that Tuesday and provided a strong example to the adults on how to be kind to each other.

And Leighton is staying strong through it.

“This is my bracelet,” Leighton said, showing the AZ Family camera.

“It says, ‘You are strong. You are brave. You got this.'”