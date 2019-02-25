Teen falls through ceiling during Florida wrestling match

A 19-year-old fell through the ceiling during a Florida high school wrestling match Friday, according to Gainesville.com.

Several people went onto the roof of Buchholz High School (Gainesville, Fla.) while the wrestling tournament took place. One of them threw a phone to the “next ‘level,'” according to WCJB, and the 19-year-old went to retrieve it.

He fell through the skylight. A video taken by a parent of a Fleming Island High School (Fla.) sophomore who was wrestling at the time of the incident shows the person hitting the ground as shattered debris falls around him.

Here is the video, posted by News4Jax.

Warning: Video content is disturbing.

The parent who recorded the video, Sharyn Gonzalez, told News4Jax there was a “bulge” on the teen’s back. He was taken to the hospital.

Seven people were charged with trespassing, according to Gainesville.com. Four were under the age of 18.

While the teen’s identity was not relased, district spokeswoman Jackie Johnson told Gainesville.com he attends a charter school in the area with one of the other people who was charged.

The other minors attend Buchholz, according to the outlet.