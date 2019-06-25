15-year-old recovering after getting shot outside Michigan high school basketball game

A 15-year-old who was shot outside a high school basketball game in Michigan is expected to make a full recovery, according to Michigan Live.

Eithan Williams, who attends Scott Middle School (Flint, Michigan), was shot outside a basketball event Friday night when a fight involving about 70 people spilled outside the Carman-Ainsworth High School (Flint, Michigan) basketball court and into the parking lot, according to the outlet.

Williams was hit in the chest and rushed to the hospital.

ABC12 reported the bullet passed through his right lung and remained in his left as of Monday. Though expected to survive, Williams is having difficulty breathing without an oxygen mask, according to MLive.

The bullet “narrowly” missed Williams’ heart, according to ABC12.

Seleena Williams, one of the nine siblings in the family, told MLive her brother is expected to recover.

“I think our heart is more at ease, that we are blessed that he made it through this particular situation,” she said to the outlet. “Some people don’t make it out.”

Williams is expected to remain in the hospital for another week, according to ABC12.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday night during the Deal Classic Underclassman Showcase and dunk contest at Carman-Ainsworth.

Ten people were detained in the aftermath of the shooting and several weapons were found, according to the outlets.

Police are surveying security footage to try to make out the shooter.