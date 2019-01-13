Teen shot after altercation at Atlanta high school basketball game

An altercation at a boys basketball high school in the Atlanta area led to a shooting on Friday night, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Around 9:45 p.m., about two hours after the game between Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) and Westlake (Atlanta) high schools began, an 18-year-old was shot non-fatally, the AJC reported.

Kibran Moore was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his shoulder.

The police report said he was shot in an intersection about half a mile away from Pebblebrook, which was where the game was hosted, according to the AJC.

Westlake won the basketball game 70-63.