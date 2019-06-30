Teen umpire involved in adult brawl at youth game invited to MLB game

USA Today Sports

DENVER (AP) — Hey blue, great call!

Major league umpire Chris Guccione invited a teenage ump who was involved in a game that ended in an adult brawl to attend the Dodgers-Rockies series finale Sunday at Coors Field.

RELATED: Colorado 7-year-old youth baseball game devolves into brawl

Guccione and his crew just wanted to show their support for 13-year-old Josh Cordova, who found himself in the middle of a recent fight in Lakewood, Colorado. Authorities said the skirmish at a game between teams of 7-year-olds began when parents and coaches disagreed with the teen’s decisions. The video of the conflict went viral.

“It is an extremely hard job to be an umpire and keep the peace and to make the calls,” said Guccione, who is from Colorado and in his 20th season as a big league ump. “I just want Josh and his family to have a great time at the ballpark.”

The family was brought in through UMPS CARE Charities, the official philanthropy of MLB umpires.

“The support has been amazing,” said Jennifer Carriera, Josh’s mother. “We are really looking forward to this experience.”

