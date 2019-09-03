Ten new teams enter Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings in Week 2

USA Today Sports

By September 3, 2019

Ten new teams have entered the USA TODAY/United Soccer Coaches Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings in Week Two.

The highest-ranked one is Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania), which won two games to start the season, including an 11-0 romping on opening day.

The Eagles are No. 8 in the latest Super 25 rankings.

FULL RANKINGSSuper 25 Girls Soccer, Week 2

REGIONAL RANKINGS: Girls Soccer, Week 2

Beavercreek (Ohio) is the other new team that debuts in the top 10 of the Super 25. The team enters at No. 10.

Six of the new teams are in the 11-20 range: No. 13 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Maryland), No. 14 Arbor View (Las Vegas), No. 16 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minnesota), No. 17 Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Washington), No. 19 Brentwood (Tennessee) and No. 20 Manchester Central (New Hampshire).

BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS: Super 25 | Regional

No. 22 Mason (Ohio) and No. 24 La Cueva (Albuquerque, New Mexico) round out the new teams to enter the rankings this week.

With all that change, Jesuit (Portland, Oregon) stays consistent as the No. 1 team in the country. The reigning girls champion is scheduled to begin its season Tuesday night.

