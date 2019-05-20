325-pound Tennessee defensive lineman signee dunks, hits full-court shot

Tennessee signee Elijah Simmons has hops.

Simmons, a Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, Tenn.) senior and defensive tackle, on Wednesday posted on Twitter a video of him dunking at school and then throwing the ball the length of the court into the net.

Oh, and Simmons is 6-foot-1 and hovering close to 325 pounds, which is where Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt wants him to be when he arrives on campus in June.

RELATED: J.J. Watt tweets about Simmons during NFL Draft

Simmons’ dunk was much better than the one tweeted of him from the Pearl-Cohn football account on Dec. 18 when Simmons went up to dunk one-handed on an alley oop. That dunk was more of a lay-in.

This time, though, he went up with the ball in his left hand and slammed it down before tossing it into the other basket.

“I wasn’t (trying to make it),” Simmons told the USA Today Network on Wednesday. “I just threw it up.”

At the NFL Draft last month, Houston Texan JJ Watt was so impressed with Simmons’ size when the high school senior was on stage before the Titans’ first-round draft pick that he tweeted, “Can we draft #72 (Simmons) from the Tennessee metro high school team? Kid looks like a beast.”