Former Tennessee HS sports medicine teacher indicted for aggravated statutory rape

A former Tennessee high school sports medicine teacher was indicted for aggravated statutory rape, according to News Channel 9.

Bethany White, who taught at Hixson High School (Chattanooga, Tennessee), was arrested Friday, the outlet reported.

She was the former director of sports medicine at the school, according to the Times Free Press.

White was suspended without pay on March 27 as the Special Victims Unit investigated her, the Times Free Press reported in April.

She sent a resignation email on July 1, prior to a scheduled July 2 meeting with the human resources department in which she appeared to believe she would be fired or staff would recommend her resignation, according to the Times Free Press.

“This may be the same outcome that you would have suggested or wanted, and therefore the purpose of the meeting,” White wrote, according to the outlet. “Knowing your time is valuable, I wanted to go ahead and be transparent and use this email as my official resignation.”

White is not eligible to be rehired by the district, the Times Free Press reported.

She had taught at Hixson since 2009.