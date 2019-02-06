Sons of Terrell Owens, Warren Sapp commit to FAU, Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin added two sons of Hall of Famers.

Warren Sapp II, the son of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, and Terique Owens, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens, committed to Florida Atlantic University this week, according to FAU Owl Access.

Neither signed letter of intents on National Signing Day, according to the outlet.

Sapp played defensive tackle, defensive end and linebacker for Winter Garden Foundation Academy (Fla.). As a senior, he had 92 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 24 sacks and 15 hurries.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Sapp also blocked a punt and a field goal apiece.

Owens, a wide receiver, graduated from Bishop O’Dowd High School (Oakland, Calif.) and attended Contra Costa Community College this season.

The two will be FAU preferred walk-ons, according to FAU Owl Access. They won’t count against the scholarship slots but are eligible.