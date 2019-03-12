Terrell Suggs, who played high school football in Arizona, reportedly joining Cardinals

In 2000, Terrell Suggs was named the ALL-USA Arizona Player of the Year and the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year.

He had just wrapped up a dominant high school career, first at Chandler and then Hamilton, as a linebacker and running back.

Almost 20 years later, he’s reportedly returning home to the desert.

Suggs has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, according to the Arizona Republic.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has played his entire NFL career on the Baltimore Ravens, accumulating 132.5 career sacks over 16 seasons.

In high school, Suggs set the single-game Hamilton football record with 367 rushing yards and set the single-season school record in rushing yards (2,274). Those school records still stand, according to the team website.

He wasn’t just a football player. In addition to lettering three times on the gridiron, he lettered three times in basketball and once in track and field, according to his Arizona State bio.

It was just a preview to what became a noteworthy and perhaps Hall of Fame career.