Texas 4-star QB Malik Hornsby commits to former Texas coach Mack Brown at North Carolina

Current and former North Carolina football coach Mack Brown received one of the most significant commitments of his second stint leading the Tar Heels Wednesday, and he went to his former state of Texas to do it.

Malik Hornsby, the four-star dual threat quarterback for Fort Bend (Texas) Marshall High School, committed to North Carolina on Wednesday, picking the Tar Heels ahead of Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn and numerous other power five programs. For now, the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl commit is the highest-rated recruit in North Carolina’s Class of 2020, though that could change before the Early Signing Period opens in December.

As it is, North Carolina fans have plenty to daydream about in Hornsby, an explosive playmaker who some have likened to Lamar Jackson. If that proves prophetic, he could singlehandedly change the balance of power in the ACC.