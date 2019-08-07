Texas 4-star safety Christian Gonzalez commits to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue’s football program picked up another highly regarded player for its 2020 recruiting class, and this one has ties to the Boilermakers.

Safety Christian Gonzalez announced Tuesday on Twitter that he had committed to Purdue, bringing the program its 17th known commitment in the 2020 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1 native of The Colony, Texas, selected the Boilermakers over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Alabama and Mississippi. Overall, Gonzalez had about 30 scholarship offers.

He’s considered a versatile defensive back with the height to play cornerback and the length and size to play safety.

I’ve dreamed of this moment my whole life, thank you Lord #Committed #BoilerUp 🚂🖤 pic.twitter.com/jJxCTh0kcb — Christian Gonzalez (@chrisgonzo28) August 6, 2019

Gonzalez is former Purdue quarterback David Blough’s brother-in-law.

“Boilermakers, welcome the newest member of the family. The latest big time recruit to see what’s happening under Jeff Brohm at Boiler Football. Congrats Chris,” Blough tweeted.

Gonzalez was offered by Purdue in January.

