Texas A&M lands commitment from 4-star Miami DE Donell Harris

Texas A&M’s spread into the heart of SEC recruiting grounds continues apace as the Aggies added their latest major coup, a four-star defensive end prospect from Miami.

Donell Harris, a star at Gulliver Prep (Miami, Fla.), picked the Aggies ahead of scholarship offers from “The U” (University of Miami), Alabama, Auburn, LSU and plenty others. He is a top-50 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 and a top-five defensive end prospect, per 247Sports.

The national recruiting hype around Harris crystalized after a monster junior season in which he finished with 73 tackles, 21 sacks and three forced fumbles (one of which he recovered) for Gulliver Prep.

Harris made his commitment official with a Tweet that concluded with, shall we say, some colorful language:

Let’s Get It Popping In College State Baby 👍🏾 @CoachIsh_TAMU pic.twitter.com/9nGd4g5BzK — ⁹ (@5stardonell) November 11, 2019

Now, he’s decided that his future is best served in the Lone Star State, the All-American Bowl selection can focus on Gulliver Prep’s run in and his final games as a high school player ahead of December’s Early Signing Period. The Raiders kick off the playoffs with a first round matchup against legendary Miami program Booker T. Washington on Friday.