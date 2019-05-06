Texas A&M goes to New Jersey to land 4-star DE Fadil Diggs

Texas and Texas A&M coaches always claim the key to their success is strong recruiting in state. Yet the Longhorns and Aggies continue to reach far afield to land some of the nation’s top talent.

In 2018, the Longhorns went to California and Arizona to bring in top receivers and athletes in the form of Jake Smith and Bru McCoy. Now, the Aggies have headed to New Jersey to snag one of the Class of 2020’s top defensive ends.

On Saturday, Fadil Diggs officially committed to the Aggies. The Woodrow Wilson High School (Camden, N.J.) star is considered a top-10 defensive end prospect in the class and one of the top three overall recruits in New Jersey. He picked the Aggies ahead of 32 other scholarship offers, and despite having an upcoming official visit scheduled to Florida in two weeks time.

“(Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson) is from the same city I am from, so he can relate to me a lot,” Diggs told 247Sports. “(Defensive ends) coach Terry Price, they call Texas A&M ‘Passer Rusher U.’ I feel like I can be one of the next great pass rushers to come out of Texas A&M.

“From the dorms to the players, it just feels like a brotherhood, a family. The stadium fills up to 102,000, so you are playing in front of all those people. It is a great atmosphere.”

Top DE Fadil Diggs JUST COMMITTED to Texas A&M 👀 @fadil_diggs pic.twitter.com/ghS98p5eba — Overtime (@overtime) May 5, 2019

That impact, particularly playing in a packed Kyle Field, has long been A&M’s calling card within the state of Texas. Now it’s clear the appeal is stretching across the country. And with Jimbo Fisher at the top of the coaching masthead, the Aggies are making noise, now even up in New Jersey.