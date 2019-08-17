Texas continues strong August with commitments from 4-star wide receiver, safety

Two of the top 150 high school football prospects in Texas committed to the Longhorns within 24 hours of each other.

Four-star safety Xavion Alford and four-star wide receiver Quentin Johnston announced on Friday and Saturday, respectively, that they decided to stay in-state and play football at Texas.

Alford, who plays for Shadow Creek High School (Pearland, Texas), is the No. 8 safety in the country, No. 23 player in Texas and No. 140 prospect in the class of 2020.

Temple (Texas) High School’s Johnston is the No. 13 wide receiver in the country, No. 11 player in Texas and No. 69 prospect in the class.

Those ranking come from the 247Sports Composite.

Alford released his commitment video Friday.

He becomes the second safety this week to commit to Texas, joining four-star Jerrin Thompson of Lufkin (Texas) High School.

Alford had 43 offers, according to 247Sports, but the final two came down to Texas vs. Texas A&M. He went with the Longhorns.

The following morning, Johnston released his announcement with a short clip on Twitter.

Texas has an excellent 2020 class, but one thing that had been missing entering the 2019 high school football season was a wide receiver.

Johnston, one of the best in the country, fills that gap.

The 6-foot-4, 180 pound athlete had 11 offers, including TCU, according to 247Sports.

August has been a stellar recruiting month for the Longhorns. In addition to Alford, Johnston and Thompson, all of whom committed over the past week, the Longhorns got the commitments of five-star running back Bijan Robinson, four-star cornerback Ethan Pouncey and four-star defensive end Princely Umanmielen.

Texas’ class is regarded by 247Sports as the best in the Big-12 and sixth-best in the country.