Five-star running back Bijan Robinson breaks 6,000-yard career rushing mark

Accomplishments are almost becoming ho-hum for Texas commit Bijan Robinson.

After breaking the Arizona big-school career rushing record last week, the five-star running back eclipsed the 6,000-yard mark Friday.

Robinson ran for 347 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries for Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) to help lead the Lancers to a 59-21 win.

He is now at 6,274 rushing yards in his career.

Robinson was named to the ALL-USA Midseason Player of the Year nominees in the Western Region last week and is now up to 1,473 yards and 27 touchdowns in just six games. He is averaging 23 yards per carry.

That “big-schools” record refers to the Arizona schools in the 4A, 5A and 6A conferences.

He still has a way to go to break the small-school record. Casey Jahn, a 2012 graduate of the 2A Northwest Christian (Phoenix), has that recognition with 7,544 in his career. The second-most is Brandon Long, a 2015 graduate from 3A River Valley (Mohave Valley, Arizona), who rushed for 6,750, according to Tucson.com.