Texas commit Bijan Robinson rushes for 430 yards, 6 touchdowns

Update: MaxPreps updated its stats page to show Bijan Robinson rushed for 430 yards.

Bijan Robinson is on a mission for 3,000.

After breaking the 2,000-yard mark each of the last two years, the Texas commit upped the ante. He wants to break the 3,000-yard mark.

If he continues to put up games like his Friday night outburst, that won’t be a problem.

Robinson rushed for 430 yards and six touchdowns Friday night as Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) beat Desert Edge (Goodyear, Arizona) 68-34, according to MaxPreps.

He only played three quarters.

Adding to his first game total of 111 yards — on only eight carries — Robinson is almost to 550 total this season through two games.

1 cut, 2 cuts, get North, 60-yards to the house. Bijan Robinson has 6 TDS in less than 3 Qs of football tonight. @SCLancerNation leads D. Edge 54-19 @SCLancerFB @LancerFBcoach @AZHSFB @OBWire pic.twitter.com/aHuGymIfsF — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 7, 2019

His other individual goal, according to Tucson.com, is 40 touchdowns. He had 36 total last year, 35 of them rushing.

Through two games this season, Robinson has 10 rushing touchdowns and one kickoff return touchdown.

So putting up yardage is nothing new for Robinson. The five-star commit had a 301-yard, four-touchdown game last season, and he only played in one half for that.

But Friday night set a personal and school record.

Robinson is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 player in Arizona, No. 3 running back and No. 18 player in the 2020 class.

He’s working to end his high school career on the best possible note. Salpointe Catholic only has three losses total over the last two seasons, but two were in the championship game against powerhouse Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona). Robinson wants to rectify that.

Then, award season rolls around. Robinson has the chance to be the first player to ever win back-to-back Ed Doherty Awards for the best player in Arizona. Additionally, after being nominated for the Arizona Republic Football Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior, Robinson is looking for his first time winning that honor.