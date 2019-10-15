Four-star Texas commit Hudson Card likely out for season with foot injury

Hudson Card, a four-star quarterback on Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), will likely be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury on Friday, according to KVUE.

In the Lake Travis 26-25 win over Westlake on Friday, Card passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He completed nine of 10 passes in the fourth quarter and two of his touchdowns came in the final frame, according to Texas recruiting site Hook ‘Em.

Card didn’t miss a snap, according to Hook ‘Em, which reported he suffered a turf toe injury in the first half.

It is expected to require surgery. Card will get a second opinion in the upcoming days, according to KVUE.

If that is indeed the end to Card’s senior season, he finishes the year with an average of 237.1 passing yards per game, a 67.7 completion percentage and 19 touchdowns to two interceptions. He helped Lake Travis win six of seven games this year.

Card broke out his junior season 3,543 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for more than 600 yards and nine touchdowns.

He has the third-most passing touchdowns and sixth-most passing yards in Lake Travis history, according to Hook ‘Em.

Card is committed to Texas, where he will join former Westlake quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger’s senior high school season was also ended early due to injury — one of many he suffered that year.

The Texas quarterback was asked about Card’s injury during a media session Tuesday.

“I feel for him because you put so much work and effort into your high school career and the bond that you have with your brothers in high school, it’s unlike anything else,” Ehlinger said, per Inside Texas.

He added that Card has the opportunity to grow as a leader over the final two months of the season. The full quote below comes from Inside Texas reporter Joe Cook.