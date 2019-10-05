Texas football game between Liberty-Eylau and Waco La Vega breaks out in fight

A game where Waco (Texas) La Vega was leading 49-6 over Liberty-Eylau (Texarkana, Texas) in the third quarter ended right there, because of a fight amongst the teams.

As reported by the Texarkana Gazette, Liberty-Eylau’s Damian Henderson scored on an 11-yard run and a fight broke out between the two teams shortly after. The Waco Tribune reported that officials decided to call the game after the teams were separated.

With players running around and helmets being thrown, authorities attempted to reign in what was a volatile situation. The fight called for a cancellation of the game, according to University Interscholastic League rules.

There’s no official punishment for either team yet. Barring the entire game not being counted, Liberty-Eylau is 0-6, while Waco La Vega is 5-1. It was Liberty-Eylau’s homecoming game.