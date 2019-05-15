Texas high school AD arrested in boys soccer hazing investigation

The former athletic director of a Texas high school was arrested Tuesday for failing to report hazing accusations in a timely manner as dictated by the law.

Kevin Rush, 58, was aware of allegations that players on the Forney High School boys soccer team hazed, harassed and spanked other members, according to WFAA.

School officials have 48 hours to report these claims to law enforcement, according to the outlet.

Boys soccer head coach Kris Duplissey was arrested last month.

Duplissey was allegedly first informed of hazing in January 2017, according to WFAA. He punished players and alerted Rush. On Dec. 15, 2017, the father of a freshman player notified Duplissey of “threats to haze,” the outlet reported.

Two days later, Duplissey received an email from a freshman player’s mother about “sexual assault and threats.” On Dec. 19, he punished “all” the players, according to WFAA, after some admitted to spanking teammates.

Two more days passed and he received another email from a parent with the subject line “Hazing at FHS Locker room by some varsity soccer players.”

Forney ISD athletic director Ivy Weaver heard of allegations from a “parent contact” on Jan. 9, 2018, and told Rush to “pull” Duplissey and investigate, according to InForney.

On Jan. 12, a soccer player who was hazed approached Rush at a basketball game.

He alerted the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 17, 2018.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by InForney stated that it was “evident” Rush was aware of the hazing “as early as January 10, 2018.”

Rush has since been transferred and Duplissey resigned.

Six teens were arrested in the investigation with charges of sexual assault.

WFAA reported that among the teens on trial, a now-19-year-old was accused of throwing a player to the ground and “inserting a finger between the other student’s buttocks.”

The investigation remains ongoing.