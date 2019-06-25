Texas high school athlete, father shot in apparent road rage incident

A Texas high school athlete was killed and his father was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Corpus Christi area.

John Gabe McFarland and his son, 16-year-old Sinton (Texas) High School athlete Gavin McFarland, were discovered around 1 a.m. by somebody who called the police upon seeing the two on the ground, according to KRISTV.

Gavin’s pickup truck was running and the headlights were pointed toward them when police arrived, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera told the outlet.

Gavin had been killed. John Gabe was shot twice in the leg and taken to a hospital, according to Kiii TV.

Police believe the two had departed from their previous location around 12:40 a.m., according to KRISTV.

Gavin was driving when the wheel was clipped by a different driver, Kiii TV reported. He and John Gabe followed the other car down a back road.

Eventually, the other driver stopped and exited the car. John Gabe did as well and the two got into a fight, Rivera told Kiii TV. Gavin apparently attempted to intervene.

“Somebody else comes out of the truck with a pistol and shoots the two victims, left them there in the middle of the road and drove off,” Rivera told the outlet.

As of 6 p.m. CT on Monday, no arrests had been made, according to Kiii TV. Rivera told KRISTV there is belief the shooter lives in the St. Paul area, which is a small town just north of Sinton.

Gavin was an incoming junior at Sinton who played tight end and wide receiver on the football team and was a hurdler on track and field, according to KRISTV.

The school brought four counselors and local clergy in to speak to students, and there was an assembly in the gym to discuss what happened.

“He was an outstanding young man, really athletic, outgoing. He epitomizes what Sinton is all about, a great kid,” Principal Albert Byrom said to KRISTV.