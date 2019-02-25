Texas high school baseball coach has truck vandalized, still coaches team to win

The baseball coach at a central Texas high school had his truck vandalized with gaudy, profane statements and broken windows but still refused to skip out on his team’s next game, instead insisting, “A truck is just a thing.”

As reported by the San Antonio Express-News, Canyon High School (New Braunfels, Texas) baseball coach Reagan Moczygemba was the victim of a malicious graffiti job when he left his truck overnight near the school’s office. The vehicle was left because the Canyon baseball team was traveling overnight to play games against teams in the Corpus Christi area on Texas’ Gulf coast.

The coach was first informed of the graffiti job while he was on the trip with his team, but he opted to put it off until after he and the team returned, with the following eternal line, as relayed by the Express-News:

“I told ’em it doesn’t matter. A truck is just a thing,” he said. “It’s part of life. We still gotta go win a baseball game.”

When he returned, Moczygemba found that his newly redecorated truck looked approximately like this:

My brother is the head baseball coach at Canyon High School in New Braunfels. This happened to his truck yesterday while he’s out of town coaching. If you live in the area please spread the word and let me know if you hear anything. This person must be held accountable. @cisdnews pic.twitter.com/baM6eiq3pJ — Carly Moczygemba (@CarlyMoczy) February 22, 2019

That’s, well, that’s difficult to drive around in, to put it mildly. One assumes that Moczygemba immediately had his vehicle worked on. Though that would require having an alternate form of transportation; New Braunfels isn’t the kind of place where one can survive easily without their own car.

So, what are the odds that Moczygemba called GEICO for his car insurance? Or a more en suite provider?

Either way, all one can hope is that the car is fixed soon, and Canyon’s baseball program cruises forward in the meantime.