Texas high school cheerleaders help proposal for their coach

A Texas high school cheerleading coach was the subject of a surprise marriage proposal by her boyfriend and squad, leading to a touching moment on one knee.

Natalie Earthman, a first-year cheerleading coach and English teacher at East Central High School (San Antonio, Texas), where she also happens to be an alumnus. When her boyfriend, Jorge Gutierrez, decided it was time to propose, he recruited Earthman’s team to be involved via her assistant coach.

The result was a specially choreographed routine which Earthman had no idea was coming, right through the point where Gutierrez strode up to the scene wearing the school’s yellow and black hornet mascot. That’s when the cheerleaders raised four signs while stunting that said “Will You Marry Me?” and Gutierrez removed the mascot head and took a knee.

Earthman told Yahoo it took a few moments for her brain to register what was actually happening, but that the entire scene served as “the most meaningful moment of my life so far.”

Now the pair get to plan a wedding, though Earthman sounded more than happy to enjoy the moment after the surprising proposal for at least a little while.

“I saw the sign and heard the crowd, but it didn’t register,” Earthman told Yahoo. “I kept thinking, ‘What the hell is going on?’ and, ‘When did we bring signs to cheer with?’

“I don’t know what I did to deserve, Jorge, but I plan on keeping him forever.”