Texas high school football player collapses, dies in twin brother's arms

A Dallas-area high school football player collapsed and died in his twin brother’s arms as the pair ran and played tag in a parking lot Friday.

As reported by Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS, Lewisville (Texas) junior varsity football player Deshaud “Dee” Williams collapsed and died in the arms of his twin brother, fellow Lewisville junior varsity player Dashaud “Dada” Williams. Per Dada Williams, his twin brother complained of shortness of breath and passed out before any emergency paramedics could arrive on the scene.

“We started jogging a little bit more and he was like, ‘Da, I can’t breathe,'” Dashaud Williams told KXAS. “I was like, ‘You good? Come on, we’re going to get home.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t breathe. I’m about to pass out.’ And I ran to him and he fell to his knees and fell on his back.”

Per KXAS, Dee Williams was pronounced dead before he arrived at the hospital.

Today our hearts are broken. Please keep the Fighting Farmer community in your prayers as we mourn the loss of a student athlete — Lewisville Football (@LHSFball) September 21, 2019

Dada Williams and his mother, Razel Sheppard both expressed a level of shock over the teen’s apparent heart attack, though all were waiting on a full post mortem as they continue to search for the reasons why a healthy teenager would die so suddenly.

“He’s never been sick,” Sheppard told KXAS. “He was a healthy all-around kid Hopefully (we’ll) get answers.”