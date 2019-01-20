Texas HS football player, boxer said he was punched while defending girl

A Texas high school student said he was punched and needed stitches when he tried to defend a girl from a classmate.

Bisade Afolabi, a 17-year-old senior from Summit High School (Arlington, Texas), said another student was verbally threatening a girl he was sitting with, according to WFAA.

“I said, ‘Hold up. You don’t disrespect a woman like that. That’s wrong,’” Afolabi told the station. “And then he said, ‘Who are you? I’m going to punch you.’”

Different videos taken by classmates appear to show the student punching Afolabi for several seconds until Afolabi rose from his seat and wrapped the boy up.

Afolabi said he did not fight back because he was afraid it would hurt his eligibility status as a football player and boxer, or worse, his legal status. He is a permanent resident from Nigeria, according to WFAA.

“There would have been a chance that I’m not even in America right now,” he said to the station. “The consequences of me fighting him back would probably be worse than the stitches I have right now.”

Afolabi did say he threw one punch but he doesn’t know if it connected.

He has not faced discipline from the school, but as a result of the injuries, cannot play in sports until he has received medical clearance.

The Mansfield Independent School District did not give details of consequences to the other student, citing privacy laws, but told WFAA “appropriate student disciplinary actions … have been taken.”