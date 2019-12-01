Texas HS football playoff game location decided by LSU-A&M score

Saturday night’s college football matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies had people watching for more reasons than seeing if LSU would earn its first undefeated regular season in eight years.

The 2A Division I regional final matchup between No. 5 Hawley (13-0) and No. 6 Post (13-0) was using the combined final score of the LSU-A&M game to determine which team will be the home team.

LSU won the game 50-7 for a combined score of 57 points, which means Post will be the home team. If the score would have been even, Hawley would have been the home team. The game is schedule for 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

The Home team for the State Quarterfinal game between Hawley and Post will he decided by the combined final score of tonight’s LSU vs. TAMU football game. Odd total = Post Home Team

Even total = Hawley Home Team — Hawley-Athletics (@Bearcat_HHS) November 30, 2019

Typically to determine sites and whether a team will be home and away for a playoff contest, coaches and athletic administrators in Texas typically use the “zip code game.” One coach picks a town and the other answers odd or even for the zip code. Things have evolved from actual coin flips. It’s you might see zip code books in a coach’s office next to the latest book about football.

Hawley has advanced to the regional finals for the first time in program history after falling short in the area round for six consecutive seasons.

Post is in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.