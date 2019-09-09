Texas lands 2021 4-star Denton (Texas) Ryan athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders

Things didn’t work out the way Texas may have liked on the field Saturday night against LSU, but the Longhorns did get a major win on the recruiting trail with the commitment of four-star athlete prospect Ja’Tavion Sanders.

A four-star junior two-way starter at Denton Ryan, Sanders committed to the Longhorns while on campus for the Texas-LSU game on Saturday. His commitment was captured on film by a Denton Ryan coach, who confirmed to 247Sports that he had, indeed, picked the Longhorns and made a verbal commitment.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect, Sanders could emerge as contributor on either side of the ball in Austin. He joins teammate Billy Bowman, a fellow elite athlete prospect, in a commitment to the Longhorns. In a nod to his freakish athleticism, Bowman has started at both wide receiver — where he had five touchdowns — and defensive end at Ryan.

His pick of Texas may not have been a shock, but is still notable given the programs he picked the Longhorns in front of; Sanders also held scholarship offers from national powers like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many more.

Sanders is the eighth member of Texas’ Class of 2021, and the highest rated to this point. His addition surely put a silver lining on an otherwise tough weekend for the Longhorns.