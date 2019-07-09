Texas lands commitment from 4-star LB/DE Prince Dorbah

Texas coach Tom Herman hasn’t received the overwhelming number of pledges thus far in Texas’ Class of 2020 that he previously did in 2018 and 2019, but a number of the players who plan on coming to Austin could be significant difference makers.

Prince Dorbah, a four-star linebacker/defensive end from Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas) is the latest.

Dorbah committed to the Longhorns Tuesday, choosing Texas ahead of Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State and others. He was always considered a heavy “Texas lean,” and decided to make his commitment official via a video on Twitter that included interviews with a Dallas Cowboys executive, game footage from his highlight-packed 2017 and 2018 seasons, and a workout where he wore an Overtime t-shirt.

And, in the end, it included Dorbah donning a Texas t-shirt and throwing up a “Hook ‘Em” hand sign.

Dorbah was one of Highland Park’s standout performers on a team that has captured three-straight Class 5A Division I state titles, a feat rarely matched in the talent-rich state.

While Dorbah has the talent to be an elite pass rusher after arriving in Austin, his commitment also helps Texas solidify it’s standing in its home state now. At 6-foot-2.5 and 208 pounds, Dorbah is considered a top-10 outside linebacker prospect and top-20 recruit in Texas, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

With his commitment out of the way, Dorbah will turn his focus to a senior year which could prove historic for Highland Park; no graduating class in the school’s history has ever captured the state football title all four years they were in school. Dorbah has the chance to be a part of three of those teams if the Scots can mount another title challenge come December.