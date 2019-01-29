Texas middle school coach, teacher shot dead over noise complaint

A Texas middle school coach and teacher was shot and died Saturday after his neighbor made a noise complaint about loud talking, then allegedly shot the coach before police could arrive.

As reported by Austin NBC affiliate KXAN, Running Brushy Creek Middle School (Cedar Park, Texas) middle school girls coach Adam Ladner was shot on Saturday in his neighbor’s front yard. Police arrived on the scene shortly after gunshots were reported — they had just been at Lardner’s house minutes earlier to check in on the noise complaint — but were unable to revive Ladner, who was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Ladner’s death left an immediate hole at Running Brushy Creek. He was the school’s coach for multiple girls sports teams — including cross country, girls basketball, volleyball and soccer — while serving as a physical education and science teacher. He leaves behind his family and 10 years worth of students whom he mentored and coached at Running Brushy Creek.

Ladner’s neighbor, 64-year-old Larry Wayne Smith, remains in custody on a murder charge in connection with the coach’s death. Smith has yet to produce a statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, on Monday students passed out silver ribbons in memory of Ladner while also organizing other tributes.

“Anyone who knew Adam, knows that he had a huge heart and would help anyone who needed it,” Ladner’s family said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring from the community for their support during this difficult time.”