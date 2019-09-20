Texas flips 4-star WR Troy Omeire from Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns got richer on Friday by weakening one of their traditional rivals when 4-star wide receiver Troy Omeire flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Texas.

Omeire, a 6-foot-3.5, 210-pound star from Fort Bend (Texas) Austin High School, announced his new college destination on Twitter, becoming the second 4-star wide receiver in Texas’ 2020 class.

to coach craig and all my a&m fans i truly appreciate your support throughout my commitment but i will be continuing my journey at the university of texas #hookem 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/eF7whfI0mw — booch (@troyomeire) September 20, 2019

The defection from A&M’s class hurts, but may not be as painful as in the past; while Texas and Texas A&M remain rivals on the recruiting trail and typically schedule non-conference contests against each other in basketball, baseball and other sports, they continue to schedule seasons in advance without putting one another on their non-conference slates.

That schism dates back to Texas A&M’s departure from the Big XII for the SEC, and has endured despite numerous fan campaigns to bring back the Lone Star rivalry.

Despite not playing on the field, the recruiting rivalry between the two schools remains fierce, with Omeire the latest to swap one pledge for another.

As for what the Longhorns will get in Omeire, he’s been a vastly productive receiving threat throughout his career at Ft. Bend Austin. Omeire had 85 receptions for 1,546 yards and 21 touchdowns through his sophomore and junior seasons and is off to a quick start as a senior, with 22 catches for 360 yards and four touchdowns, per 247Sports.