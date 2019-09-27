WATCH: Texas WR commit Quay Davis pulled down ultimate Odell Beckham Jr. tribute on goal line

USA Today Sports

Photo: 247Sports

Quaydarius “Quay” Davis, a four-star Texas wide receiver commit for Dallas (Texas) Skyline, has a healthy respect for Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And he also has plenty of youthful athleticism and exuberance. Put the two together and you get a young player who can do things like this:

No, that’s not the real Odell Beckham Jr., but Davis does a pretty good impression right there on the goal line, doesn’t he? The 6-foot, 193-pound junior made this jaw dropping catch during his Dallas Skyline team’s Thursday night football victory (41-14) against Lake Highlands (Texas).

A Texas commit, Davis may remind some more of current Longhorns wide out Devin Duvernay, a fellow 6-foot or under wide receiver who excels with his athleticism and burst.

Based on his current returns, if Davis can match Duvernay’s productivity, he’ll have himself a heck of a career in Austin. Until then, he has another season and a half of OBJ impressions to work out on high school football fields across Central Texas.

