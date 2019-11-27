Thanksgiving: Elite HS basketball players give thanks for skills

In observance of Thanksgiving, we caught up with a handful of elite high school athletes to find out what they’re most thankful for.

No, we’re not talking about health, family or any of the typical responses you hear around the table; instead we had them reveal which skill they’re most thankful to have in their arsenal.

Here’s what they said.

Azzi Fudd

St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.), SG, 2021

College: Uncommitted

The one skill/move I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “The in-and-out crossover dribble and the pull-up jumper. That’s my go-to move and everyone’s always like, ‘That’s all she does,’ but no one can stop it. That move has gotten me to where I’m at, so I love it.”

Hunter Dickinson

DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Maryland), C, 2020

College: Uncommitted

The one skill/move I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My left-hand hook shot. That’s my go-to if I need a bucket.”

D.J. Steward

Whitney Young High School (Chicago), PG, 2020

College: Duke

The one skill/move I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My ‘heart-over-height’ mentality and not caring about who’s in front of me. It helps me to just go out there and have fun.”

Henry Coleman

Virginia Episcopal High School (Richmond, Virginia), F, 2020

College: Duke

The one skill/move I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “Just being amiable and being able to be friends and a great teammate. This skill allows me to be a great leader on and off of the floor.”

Jaemyn Brakefield

Huntington (West Virginia) Prep, SF, 2020

College: Duke

The one skill/move I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “Being able to shoot the way I do. When you can shoot, it opens everything else up.”

Sharife Cooper

McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Georgia), PG, 2020

College: Auburn

The one skill/move I’m most thankful to have in my repertoire is… “My ability to make my team better and my ability to switch speeds. Making my team better with little things like pass aheads, knowing people’s spots, lobs… Those sorts of things and switching speeds because it’s harder for my defender to stay in front of me.”

