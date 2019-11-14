Thanksgiving Hoopfest moving to American Airlines Center

Prolific Prep (Napa, California) point guard Nimari Burnett is the last player on the roster who needs extra motivation to get up for games.

“I’m just always ready to compete,” said Burnett, a Texas Tech signee.

Still, come Nov. 30 when he and the Crew lace ‘em up for the Thanksgiving Hoopfest in Dallas, he’ll have a little built-in motivation.

To accommodate the massive number of fans unable to attend the Hoopfest due to the showcase selling out within the first hour tickets went on sale, Hoopfest founder Glenn Smith has decided to move the venue on the second day to American Airlines Center, the home of the Dallas Mavericks.

Games will remain at Duncanville (Texas) High School on Nov. 29 and for the morning session on Nov. 30.

That night, games will tip at AAC, beginning with Prolific Prep (Napa, California), ranked No. 5 overall in the USA Today Super 25, against St. Mark’s School (Dallas) at 5 p.m. The Hoopfest will provide a comp ticket for every ticket purchased for Saturday’s games at Duncanville.

“I’ve never played on an NBA court before so I’m hype,” said Burnett, who is ranked No. 15 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “We’re all ready to get out there and get that experience.”

Prolific Prep is one of three Super 25 competing in the Hoopfest; No. 8 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) and No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) will also participate. The Hoopfest made our list for the top 16 high school hoops events of the year.

“My dream is to play in the NBA, and to know that I’ll be able to play on an NBA court in high school is like a dream come true,” Burnett said. “We go hard in every game, but I know we’ll be going extra hard in this one.”

AAC schedule for Nov. 16:

5 p.m: (Boys) Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs St. Marks School (Texas)

6:30 p.m: (Girls) Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Duncanville (Texas)

8 p.m: (Boys) Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Duncanville (Texas)

9:30 p.m: (Boys) Yates (Houston) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Academy

