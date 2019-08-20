That was quick: Josh McCown out of high school coaching job, back in NFL as Eagles backup QB

If it seems like we wee just celebrating Josh McCown’s NFL longevity, it’s because we were. McCown was making the perfect transition, moving from NFL quarterback to high school coach. Now, it’s apparently time to put the celebratory champagne back on ice.

McCown left his role as an assistant coach at Myers Park High School (Charlotte, N.C.), where he has both a freshman and sophomore son playing varsity football, to sign a training camp contact with the Philadelphia Eagles; the Eagles were in a need of a reliable backup quarterback after Nate Sudfield suffered a broken wrist and Cody Kessler was forced to mss time with a concussion.

As noted by the Reading Eagle, McCown’s addition to the Eagles roster was significant as much for his leadership attributes and calming presence as his ability with the ball in his hand.

That’s not to say that he’ll be gone from Myers Park forever — at 40-years-old, McCown knows this is a relatively short term return to the NFL, even if it is one his family supports wholeheartedly. For now, the focus is on one last run at NFL glory, where the Eagles represent a viable shot at a Super Bowl.

Will it last? Who knows. Time will tell. For now, the coaching career goes on hiatus while one last run as a quarterback awaits.