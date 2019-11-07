The 13 Most Unbreakable High School Football Records

High school football is the truest form of sports Americana.

Fans across the country and in all 50 states rally around their local teams on Friday nights each fall as student-athletes represent their communities on the gridiron.

PHOTOS: America’s Best High School Football Stadiums

The achievements of these players usually go unheralded on a national level. But their athletic feats can be just as impressive as the NFL records held by stars such as Jerry Rice, Drew Brees and Emmitt Smith.

With that in mind, we celebrate the most unbreakable national records in prep football history and the statistical savants who set those marks.

Source: National Federation of State High School Associations record book