The Azzi Fudd Blog: Back on the court, well wishes from Kobe Bryant and more

St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) junior shooting guard Azzi Fudd is the No. 1 player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100 and is the reigning ALL-USA Player of the Year. Fudd led the Cadets to the GEICO Nationals title game this season and is being pursued by nearly every high major college in the country.

What’s up world, Azzi here, it’s been a few months, but I want to update you guys on what’s been going on.

Right now, I’m about five and a half months out of surgery and I’ve started practicing a little bit with my team. I don’t have a set return date, and I’m not rushing the process at all. I don’t know if I’m going to play this year or anything like that.

It’s all to be determined.

My first few practices back were really, really hard because biking and being on the elliptical are so much different than getting up and down the court. That was rough, but just being out there with my teammates made it all better because I’ve missed it so much!

I wake up every morning at 5 a.m. to go to physical therapy.

After that I go to school and later I have team workouts so there are days where I’m really tired and days where I go harder than other days so I have to just be careful with how my body reacts every day.

What makes it easier is having the support of my family; my younger brothers come to the gym and rebound for me when I need to get shots up and my parents help with whatever I need.

That’s made this whole process so much better!

I’ve had a lot of coaches call and text me just checking in and encouraging me throughout the process so that’s been cool too.

I’m fortunate to be able to build a lot of cool relationships with people I look up to so before I went in to surgery Natasha Cloud, Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Tolliver all wished me well with my surgery. Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant wished me well too, so that was cool!

OK, so I’ve got to tell you guys that junior year is really hard in the classroom!

Haha, I’m making it, but the workload is tremendous! It feels like there’s so much work and not enough time.

I’ve worked really hard and right now I have all A’s and a few B’s so I’m proud of that.

I think my favorite class right now is Pre-Calculus. It’s hard, but it’s one of those things where if you get it, you’re good.

I’m really ready for Thanksgiving too.

A lot of people like to look past Thanksgiving for Christmas, but I love Thanksgiving too.

At my house we have a few Thanksgiving dinners; we’ll go to a family member’s house one day and then the next day we’ll have dinner at my house.

Of course, Black Friday shopping is fun too, so I’m looking forward to all of that!

OK, guys thanks again for reading but I have to go finish up this Pre-Cal homework.

I’ll be back soon with another update soon!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

