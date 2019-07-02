The Azzi Fudd Blog: Surgery done, Gatorade banquet, ESPYS and more

St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) sophomore shooting guard Azzi Fudd is one of the top players in the country, regardless of class, and is the reigning ALL-USA Player of the Year. Fudd led the Cadets to the GEICO Nationals title game this season and is being pursued by nearly every high major college in the country. Now Fudd, who is currently nursing a torn ACL and MCL, has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey guys, it’s Azzi and I’m back again to give you an update on what’s going on in my life.

Since my last blog I had the surgery on my knee, May 29, and I was on bedrest for about a week after that; it was the most boring time of my life! Haha!

I was just stuck in the hotel room, but, fortunately, I had my surgery in Indiana where Sydney Parrish is from and she and her mom came and visited me. They brought me little goodies and gifts and basically just passed the time with me. That helped a lot.

I think I watched more Netflix than I ever had in my life in that week! I watched “All-American,” “Riverdale” and four seasons of “Criminal Minds.”

After getting off of bedrest I was able to start doing form shooting and doing core and other types of exercises. Right now, I can shoot from about 15 feet out.

I can’t jump yet, but my goal is to be able to shoot threes by August.

My return date is completely up in the air. It all depends on how my physical therapy and rehab go. I’m hoping to get back sooner, but I’m in no rush with it.

This process is rough.

I know that rehab is making everything better, but, I’ll be honest, sometimes the pain that comes with it makes you not want to do it. I know it will all be worth it when I’m back out there at 100 percent down the line.

I get encouraged all the time because I’m one month out and you probably couldn’t even tell that I had surgery.

My dad is my coach so some of the college coaches have been reaching out through him just saying that they’re praying for a speedy recovery so that’s been cool.

Meanwhile, I’m still traveling with my AAU team and I have check-ups in Indiana. I’ll be there again for the USJN and Under Armour tournament this month, then I’ll be in Atlanta for the Under Armour Finals.

It’s fun seeing all of my friends play.

I’m also really excited about the Gatorade Player of the Year banquet in L.A. this month.

As a part of that we get to go to the ESPYS! I’m currently looking for a second dress; I have one but I don’t like the second one, so I need to shop to find another one.

Of course I’ve waited until the last minute to find one! Haha!

I’m pretty nervous but excited too!

I am looking forward to seeing everybody! I know it’s gonna be a lot of fun. I’ll be taking lots of pictures for sure.

OK so musically, I’m not the person that is gonna hear all of the new albums when they come out, but I’ve been listening to some different stuff since I’ve been out like Da Baby, NBA YoungBoy and, of course, Drake.

OK, well thanks for reading my blog, I’ve gotta get out of here and start my next round of exercises.

I’ll be back soon to let you know all about the Gatorade event and the ESPYs.

Take care!

