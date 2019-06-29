The Bills' Shaq Lawson, formerly of Clemson, will fund SC girl Ja'Naiya Scott's funeral

Shaq Lawson, a Buffalo Bills defensive end and a former Clemson University football player, will pay for the funeral of Ja’Naiya Scott, the 11-year-old who was fatally shot this week at her home in Anderson.

Lawson, who grew up in Central about 20 miles north of Anderson, said he had read news reports about the little girl’s death and felt compelled to do something.

“It could have been my little sister,” he said late Wednesday. “I’ve got a little sister around that age, and it could have been one of my family members.”

Lawson spoke to the Independent Mail and The Greenville News late Wednesday in a telephone interview from Arizona. He said he had reached out to speak to Ja’Naiya’s mother, Marshella Rice.