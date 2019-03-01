The Brian Williams Blog: Prepping for the Aggies, J. Cole and more

Brian Williams is an ALL-USA safety who recently led Bishop Dunne (Dallas) to the state title in his senior year finale. A Texas A&M signee, Williams has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up world? It’s Brian Williams back to update you all with another blog.

I didn’t get a chance to talk about winning the state title, but it was such an amazing experience. I can’t think of a better way to end my high school career. Defeating our rivals, Bishop Lynch, made it even better.

After that, I was off to Orlando, Florida for the Under Armour All-America Game. It was another great experience. I really enjoyed hanging out with all of the best players in the country. It was something I’ll never forget. The culmination of the weekend was the pick that I made in the game. It was a goal of mine and a dream come true. It’s crazy to look back on the last few months and think about everything I was able to accomplish. I just feel blessed to have had the opportunities.

Right now, I’m doing my workout packet from Texas A&M and I’m running track. I run the 200 meters and my goal is to get a low 22 so we’ll see. I’ve been getting up every morning at 6:30 a.m. and lifting and running. I just want to be in the best shape possible for when I get to school.

I graduate on May 24 and I go to school on May 25. So, it’s a quick turnaround. I’m really looking forward to the next step. It’ll be different being away from home, but it’s a good thing. I definitely think that with the guys that we have coming back and with Coach Fisher having another year under his belt, we’re gonna make a lot of noise.

School is going really well for me. Last semester, I finished with a 4.2 GPA. So, I was proud of that.

I’ve got prom coming up in April, and I’m just trying to cherish everything about my senior year. I’ve got to tell you guys, my brother put me on to Jason Lyric. So, I’ve been listening to a lot of that lately. I also want to say that J. Cole should’ve been the Best Rapper Alive for Complex. He got snubbed! I can’t wait for Chance the Rapper’s album in July too! Oh and Free 21 Savage!

Haha!

OK that’s all for my blog. I’ll look forward to giving you guys another update soon.

