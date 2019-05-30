The Cade Cunningham Blog: Cutting list to 10, Rylo Rodriguez, 'Lucifer' and more

Cade Cunningham is ranked No. 5 overall in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and has the kind of schools pursuing him to prove it like Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina, among many others. After a dominant high school season at Montverde (Florida) Academy, Cunningham has been arguably the most dominant all-around player on the Nike EYBL. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, Cade Cunningham here and I’m starting my first blog with USA TODAY. I’m gonna give you guys a better insight on what’s going on in my life.

I know everyone wants to know about my list so let’s get into that.

I can say that it was really hard because there are a lot of good schools out there. I thought I could cut it to less than 10, but this is the number I had to keep it at for now.

In no particular order my final 10 are: Texas, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Washington, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Florida and Virginia.

My process in getting the list down was mainly over-the-phone conferences with my parents and my brother. Now that the list is out I’m sure the texts will settle down a little bit. I just wanted to get some of the weight off my shoulders and be able to relax a little bit.

I need that! Haha!

I think the coolest part about this process is getting to form the relationships with these legendary coaches. For example, Coach Roy Williams told me that he’s had more Bob Cousy Award winners than any other school. That really stuck with me. He told me that he wants me to be the next great point guard to come to North Carolina and win the award under him.

Then Coach K came by the school and he was just telling me about how I have such a presence on the floor that it naturally makes everyone’s eyes stay focused on me. I’ve never heard anyone say anything like that. Coming from Coach K it meant more because he’s seen everyone. He said he wants me to be the next great player to come to Duke.

Just stuff like that has been crazy for me; I’m not to the point where that doesn’t excite me. I’ve never been the type of guy to be starstruck, but it’s still surreal. It’s a blessing.

Getting all of this attention within the past few months has been a crazy experience, but I can’t say I’m surprised. I’ve been blessed to have a great support system around me that pushes me to be my best and they always look out for me.

My family is the reason why I am where I am; because they’ve sacrificed a lot for me to get extra time in a gym and play basketball. My cousin Ashton is the best trainer in the country and my brother Cannen is the brains of everything. I’m extremely blessed to have all of those people around me.

Now that the list is out I don’t have a timetable for another cut right now. I just wanted to get this list out to make things easier for me and the coaches.

As for my position in college, I love running the point; I play it at Montverde and I play it for the Texas Titans and I feel like I’m at my best when I have the ball in my hands making plays for everyone. It’s not a deal breaker if the school wants to use me in a different way; I’m all about whatever makes me better. I definitely feel like I can play with another elite point guard, I think that would make the team even more dangerous.

I just want to make plays wherever I’m playing; what’s most appealing to me.

OK, now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s talk about Nike EYBL.

The regular season is over now and my team the Texas Titans are 12-1. We should’ve never lost that one game, but it showed us that we’re beatable. The EYBL is the toughest league and I think that what separates our team is that we play for each other and gel really well together.

Even though we had this great start we have to finish it out in July at Peach Jam so everyone is really focused on that.

Next up for me is Pangos All-American Camp this weekend, which I’m really looking forward to; after that I’ll be working out to for the USA Basketball U19 tryouts. Hopefully, I’ll be able to make the team and hop on a flight to Greece and win a gold medal!

I left school for the summer today and I’m excited to be out because I finished the year strong academically; I already have a good SAT score and I stayed on the honor roll all year so I’m proud of that. At Montverde, you have study hall every night if you’re not on the honor roll so not having to do that was great!

I saw that we were No. 2 on the USA Today “Way Too Early” Super 25 poll and I think we have a chance to be strong again next season. We’re Montverde, so we have a lot of people wanting to come and play there. I’m working on a couple guys for next season, and if we get them it’s gonna scary for everyone next season. It’s gonna be fun!

OK, so let’s talk about some music; I listen to YoungBoy, Lil Baby and JayDaYoungin, but I’ve gotta let everyone know that if you’re not listening to Rylo Rodriguez and NoCap then you’re sleep!

They’re tough! I’m telling y’all.

Another rapper I listen to is Splurge, he’s the best rapper out of Arlington for sure.

OK, my man Mike Myles just put me on to that show “Lucifer” and I can’t stop watching it. I would definitely say to check that one out.

I knocked out the show “All-American” quick too; that was one of the best series I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait for season two!

OK guys, that’s it for the first blog. I really appreciate you taking the time to read and I’ll let you know what’s new in the next one.

Stay tuned.

