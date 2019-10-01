The Cade Cunningham Blog: UNC visit, Oklahoma State visit, 'All-American' and more

Cade Cunningham is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020 and has the kind of schools pursuing him to prove it like Kentucky, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Washington and Florida. After a dominant high school season at Montverde (Florida) Academy last year, Cunningham was arguably the most dominant all-around player on the Nike EYBL. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Cade coming at you guys with another blog!

OK, I’m just coming off my official visit to UNC and it was great!

On Friday we all met up and took a tour of the school; just getting a feel for the campus. That night they had Late Night with Roy, and when we walked in the whole place gave us a standing ovation. I wasn’t expecting all that. I didn’t think they knew who we were like that.

The event was great, a lot of dancing and good energy.

The next day we went to the game against Clemson and man that was crazy!

They almost got them too.

It was so packed we ended up leaving at halftime, so we could see the game.

I got a chance to talk to Coby White on the visit and that was one of the best parts. He wasn’t really biased at all. He just stated facts and gave both sides.

He kept it real, and I really appreciated that so much; especially coming from a guard.

I had a great talk with Coach Roy too. He’s the man!

He had already told me about his plans for me, but to be there and go over everything with him in person was even better.

Second official visit ✅ pic.twitter.com/yjdhfAYE1G — Cade Cunningham (@CadeCunningham_) September 29, 2019

Before the UNC visit I took my official to Oklahoma State and I had a great time there too.

Honestly, the visit was even better than I thought it would be; I won’t say I was surprised, but I was surprised.

Everything about the visit was just cool. I liked everyone there and I really think that they have something good going there.

Of course my brother is on staff there so that was cool having him there for the visit. Before he took the job, he told me he would never recruit me to a place that I wouldn’t thrive at. He’s my brother first and still gives me real advice about all of the schools. People think that he just recruits me to Oklahoma State and that’s it, but he gives me the pros and cons of every school; even Oklahoma State.

He’s just real with me, and that’s how he’s always been; that will never change.

At the same time, he has a job to do and he’s been doing a great job so far.

This weekend I’ll visit Florida and I’m excited about that one.

After that I’ll be at the USA Basketball Junior Minicamp. I’m headed to Washington the week after then I have a basketball retreat with my team and sometime in early November I’ll be at Kentucky.

I can definitely see that it’s getting more real and that my decision is gonna be coming.

At first, I wanted to be committed in October, but I just want to get it right so I’m not really putting a timeframe on it anymore.

I do know that I’ll be in Dallas for the Thanksgiving Hoopfest on Nov. 29 and that’s where I’m from so it would be perfect if I’m ready and if I know where I want to go. It would mean a lot to commit in front of the hometown crowd.

We’ll see if the timing works out. I’m not rushing things.

OK, so I have to tell you guys that I’m really loving my Entrepreneurship Class this year. I’m learning a lot from Mr. Walsworth about business, and I think this is a class that’s really gonna help me in the future. Basketball is such a small part of life, so this class makes me think about different ways that I could potentially do things in the future.

Right now, we’ve started practicing for the season, so the year is about to get even more fun. We’re loaded with new pieces like Scottie (Barnes), Day’Ron (Sharpe), Langston (Love) and Zeb (Jackson), but the best thing about the team this year is that we’re so unselfish already.

Our chemistry is already great and because of that I feel like we’re better than we were last year. It’s just the perfect blend and I think that we’ll do big things.

I definitely feel like we’re the No. 1 team in the country, but I’m not worried about that right now. I think we’re better off showing it than saying it.

I’m looking forward to different events like the Thanksgiving Hoopfest because it’s the first time that I’ll be home with Montverde. I can’t wait for the City of Palms too; that’s one of the best tournaments of the year and the GEICO Nationals! That’s the one I really can’t wait to get to.

OK, on the music side, I’m still listening to Splurge and BL Double; they’re both on fire right now. Outside of them I’m listening to Polo G, NBA YoungBoy, JayDaYoungin… I, honestly, listen to everybody.

I can’t wait for season two of “All-American,” which I think will be out next week!

OK, guys I’ve gotta get going it was fun updating you guys on my life and stay tuned for my next blog with more updates and news.

See you next time.

