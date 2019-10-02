The Caleb Love Blog: This is why I chose North Carolina...

Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Missouri) point guard Caleb Love ended his recruitment, picking North Carolina over Missouri. Love, who is ranked No. 24 overall in USA Today Sport’s Chosen 25, wrote an exclusive blog for USA Today Sports breaking down his reasons for picking the Tar Heels.

What’s up world, it’s Caleb Love and I just committed to North Carolina!

I wanted to come over to USA Today to do this blog to explain the reason I decided to be a Tar Heel.

Well, first I have to say that I’m so happy to be a Tar Heel! Haha.

After my visit I knew that I wanted to be there.

I literally loved everything about the visit. The coaches showed nothing but love to me, the team showed nothing but love to me and the culture there is outstanding.

Obviously, they have a lot of tradition there and with Cole (Anthony) leaving after this year I’ll have the chance to step in and be the point guard.

That’s something that I couldn’t pass up.

Just seeing how guards like me have had success there was something that really sold me.

I watched Coby all the time in high school and I watched him in Coach (Roy) Williams’ system last year, and I knew that I could be successful there.

I talked to Coby after I went on my visit and he just told me that coming to North Carolina was one of the best decisions he ever made in his life. He told me that Coach Williams was gonna push me to become the best possible player I can be.

He told me Coach Williams would never ever give up on me.

After I talked to Coby I was sold!

Most people didn’t think that Coby would be one-and-done, but he went there and Coach Williams put him in position and believed in him and the rest was history.

Our class is great! We’ve already got Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler, and I’m gonna try to recruit Ziaire Williams and Bryce Thompson.

I’m coming after Cade Cunningham too.

I feel like we would play well together because we’re both really versatile. Coach Williams told me that he wanted two point guards like he had with Marcus Paige and Joel Berry. He felt like we could play off each other.

Us getting Cade would be big because I can play the two and score and he can play the one and we can switch off.

He just makes us more dangerous!

It’s such a relief to have this decision out of the way. I wanted to do it before my high school season so I could put all of my focus into winning.

OK everybody, I’ve gotta get ready to go, but I just wanted to give you my side of the story of why I chose North Carolina!

I’m happy to be a Tar Heel and I’m looking forward to the season!

