The case against high school football coaching legend Rush Propst leaked, and it's extensive

When news broke that Rush Propst wasn’t just suspended, but actually dismissed as Colquitt County (Ga.) High School head coach, many wondered what he could have done to end his long run so prematurely.

The answer, apparently, is a lot.

The allegations against Propst from the Colquitt County School Board were allegedly leaked to the Moultrie Observer and Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA, Propst stands accused of violations ranging from illegally distributing painkillers to players (!) to misallocating school funds.

Of the four major violations Propst is accused of, the most significant may be the claim that the coach distributed painkillers to student-athletes without authorization. In fact, football coaches are expressly forbidden from distributing painkillers of any sort at Colquitt County schools.

Combine that with general claims of insubordination and allegations that the coach owes more than $300,000 in federal taxes to the IRS and $143,000 to the state of Georgia, and suddenly it’s less a question of why Colquitt County decided to cut ties with Propst and more of why they struck now, just three months removed from another trip to a state title game (and an undefeated season until that untimely one-point loss).

Regardless of the motivation, it’s clear that what’s done is done, and there does not appear to be an avenue back to Colquitt County for Propst.

The question now is where, if anywhere, Propst goes next. He remains one of the nation’s most decorated high school football coaches, and he now has roots in both Alabama and Georgia, and seven state titles between his time at Hoover (Ala.) High School and Colquitt County.

And then there’s Propst’s open dream of coaching in college football. Perhaps now is the time for him to move on that dream. Regardless of where he goes next, it will be difficult for him to engineer a pay increase: according to First Coast News, Propst’s $141,000 annual salary was the highest in the state of Georgia.