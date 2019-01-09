The Cassius Stanley Blog: Top three, strong start to season, 'Bird Box' and more

Cassius Stanley is ranked No. 17 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and recently cut his list down to UCLA, Oregon and Kansas. After a dominant summer on the Nike EYBL, Stanley is focused on leading Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to another state title. He’s agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey what’s up guys…

Long time no check-in since the last blog; so much has changed since the last time I checked in.

Let’s start on the season tip, we are 18-1 with our only loss to Montverde in Hawaii by six. We are ranked anywhere from 4-8 in the country depending on the site. We are def on a roll, we played Mayfair on ESPN earlier this week and blew them out by 30 as expected.

We are starting league play this week and then on January 21 we get to see Montverde again at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

On the recruiting tip I’m still deciding between my three options which are UCLA, Oregon, and Kansas. I’ve been so wrapped up with my high school season that I haven’t worried much about my decision, this has given me time to really watch and study games from each school and see where I would best fit.

My goal this year is to be a McDonald’s All-American. It’s something that I’ve wanted to be for a very long time since I was very little. It’s such a prestigious honor to be selected and it would really mean a lot if I got blessed with the opportunity to be in the select group.

Right now I’ve been listening to a lot of Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Gunna, and Lil Baby.

I just watched “Bird Box” on Netflix because everybody has been raving about it. I usually don’t watch or listen to things because other people are but I caved in this time. I really think it lived up to the hype, it was a great, two hours well spent.

Alright you guys it’s been real, I’ll catch y’all next time!

