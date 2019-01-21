The Cole Anthony Blog: Top six schools, second half of the season, Lil' Durk and more

Cole Anthony is the No. 1 overall player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and from claiming MVP honors of the prestigious Nike EYBL this summer to winning a gold medal with USA Basketball, he’s got the resume to back it up. Anthony, the son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, recently cut his list to six: North Carolina, Georgetown, Oregon, Miami, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. Now Anthony, a point guard at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his intimate thoughts to his everyday life in a blog.

Well, what’s up world, it’s Cole Anthony coming at you with another blog. I’ve really just been here at Oak Hill working and trying to get better in every way every day.

Right now, I feel like we’re playing pretty well as a team. We had a long Christmas break; we didn’t play or practice for about three weeks so we’re getting back into our stride now.

This whole team and this whole experience has been awesome! I don’t have to do as much as often as I have in the past, but when the time comes to takeover I’m prepared for that. I’m really loving being able to play with all of this talent.

I think the biggest lesson I’m learning is overcoming adversity. We’ve had a couple of setbacks this season, but we were able to get through everything and come out better on the other end.

I’ve been impressed with all of my teammates, but I think the one I’m most impressed with is Cam (Thomas). Just seeing him grow this season has been crazy. I feel like when he first got here he was more one-dimensional as a scorer, but he’s more complete now and his all-around game makes him tough to stop.

Of course with it being the new year everyone is moving toward the second part of their season and I know everyone is thinking about getting a bid to the GEICO Nationals, but with us it’s about concentrating on what’s in front of us.

If we mess around, we won’t even make it so I’m concentrating on each game.

I know McDonald’s will be announcing the players that made the All-American Game this week and I’m just hoping that I get in. It’s every kids dream to be a McDonald’s All-American, so if I’m lucky enough to be selected it will be huge for me.

OK, so with recruiting not much has changed.

I’m down to North Carolina, Georgetown, Oregon, Miami, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. There’s no frontrunner right now and I can honestly say that with these schools it’s impossible for me to make a bad decision.

I don’t really have a date on when I’ll decide or anything like that; when it happens, it happens.

I’ve already seen North Carolina play, I’ve seen Wake Forest play and I’ve seen Georgetown. I’d love to get to games at Miami, Notre Dame and Oregon so we’ll see what happens.

School is going really well for me right now too; I honestly like all of my classes, but I’d say my English class is my favorite. Shoutout to my teacher Mr. Pease! He’s a good guy who really cares about his student, and makes the learning fun at the same time.

Musically, I’m still listening to that Lil Durk and that Tee Grizzley; my two favorite albums without a doubt.

Definitely check those out!

OK, people I’m gonna head out, but check back soon for my next blog and I’ll see you guys then!

