The Elijah Fisher Blog: Freshman with NBA buzz, recruitment, Drake and more

Crestwood Prep College (Toronto) combo guard Elijah Fisher is widely regarded as the top freshman in the country. This past summer he obliterated the competition with Grassroots Elite (Canada), averaging 35 points and 14 rebounds a game. That’s garnered him NBA Draft buzz, despite being so young. Now, Fisher has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, its Elijah and I’m excited to be starting my new blog with USA Today!

Right now, school is going really well for me; I’ve got a lot of work, but my goal at the end of the year is to have an A average so that’s what I’m working on.

I’m really liking my English class the most right now, and I’m taking Spanish this year and that’s something I really want to learn so it’s been cool.

RELATED: Top colleges hesitant to offer Elijah Fisher due to NBA buzz

This summer was a lot of fun, just traveling all around with my summer team. I feel like I played well, but I know that I could’ve played better.

I’m my own worst critic, but I also had some injuries that held me back a little bit. I feel like if I was healthy all summer I could’ve showcased even more, but it just gives me more to work toward.

People always talk about me being the best in my class, but I honestly don’t care about all of that stuff right now. I am a confident player, and I do think I’m the best, but I also know that I have a lot of work to do.

I’ve just started to walk into the river; I haven’t really got my feet wet yet.

Right now, I have offers from Ole Miss, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Memphis and Wake Forest. I just feel blessed to have all of those offers and I look forward to getting more and more offers.

It’s a big goal of mine to play in college so to be in a position to do that feels great.

I’m excited about the coming season because my role will be different.

RELATED: Elijah Fisher is the next big thing in hoops

Last year, as an eighth grader I was more of a sixth man because we had seniors on the team, but this year I’ll be in more of a leadership role. We lost eight seniors and now we have three, so my goal is to step up more this season in every way; whether it’s putting the ball in the basket or getting everyone touches or talking more, I’m trying to grow in every area of my game.

I’m a little different too because I plan to stay over here in Canada throughout high school. I know a lot of great players have started here and then transferred to the big prep schools over in America, but I want to stay here in Canada and represent my country right here.

I still have the opportunity to come over to America a good amount during my high school season to play against the best teams over there.

I want to become the first McDonald’s All American to finish high school in Canada.

I’m just different.

RELATED: USA Today Sports Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

I love coming over to the States and playing against the big names over there this season. It helps me really see where my game is and see what I have to work on. If I could pick a player to go against right now, I’d probably say someone like Sharife Cooper or Emoni Bates. I really respect their games, and I would love to play against them.

I just love to compete, and I always give God the glory for even being able to play this game.

I think that’s important because, Jesus gave His life so we can live and it’s really important to thank Him in the good and the bad times.

That’s just how I live my life.

OK, so stepping away from basketball, I’m like most kids my age; I listen to a lot of music. I would have to say that my favorite artists are Lil Baby, Drake, Gunna, some UK rappers and that’s basically it.

My favorite movies are “Scarface,” “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Space Jam.”

OK, well I have to get in another workout, so that’s it for my first blog.

Stay tuned for blog No. 2 and thank you again for taking the time to read.

Don’t forget to follow Elijah Fisher:

Instagram: iamelijahfisher