The Haley Jones Blog: Season ends, Monarch Madness, Grown-ish and more

Haley Jones is the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 100 for 2019 and recently signed with Stanford. The 6-foot-1 wing, who hails from Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), is was named to the preseason ALL-USA team and helped Team USA win gold in Belarus last summer. Now Jones has agreed to give USA TODAY exclusive access into her world by chronicling her life in a blog.

Hi everyone, it’s Haley Jones here with a new edition of my blog: Daily Dose of Haley! Last time I checked in I told you all a few things about myself, so you could get to know a new side of me. In this edition I hope to continue that while giving you a taste of what I have been up to. Here’s the breakdown:

On the Court

My high school basketball career just came to an end a week sooner than my team and I had hoped for, but this season has brought me some of the best memories I could have asked for.

Senior Night was a night I will never forget.

So many people travelled over the mountains to support and I am thankful to my family and friends for being there to celebrate a team that has truly become a sisterhood. My message to everyone reading this is to cherish the time you have with your teammates because the season can end without warning. I will be moving on to Stanford next year and leaving my high school teammates and coaches behind, but the memories and relationships will stay with me forever. This is why the ending to my high school career is bittersweet.

I can’t dwell too long on the end of the high school era because coming up are a lot of events on my calendar. April and May are right around the corner and they bring the McDonald’s All-American Game and some USA Basketball opportunities.

Then, it’s on to summer and the beginning of my college basketball career at Stanford.

Right now, I’m putting together a workout a plan to stay at peak performance for all these upcoming activities. I will be participating in my fourth year of track which will help keep my conditioning in check. I’m also lifting and getting shots up. I am so excited for the months to come because it brings opportunities to compete against the best on the biggest stages.

Plus, I get to see all of my friends from other states at the All-American games.

Off the Court

Senior year is quickly coming to an end, and with that comes lots of social activities. Ranging from senior cruise, senior movie night, senior dinner, senior ball and more which all lead up to graduation in May. Outside of the annual senior activities, our school as a whole has our biggest event of the year this Thursday, March 7 – Monarch Madness.

It’s only the largest, loudest, most exciting night of the year to be a student at my high school. It is a huge rally held at the San Jose Civic Center where all the classes are competing to win.

It is filled with crazy events, dancing and music. Our class has yet to win and this is our year to do it.

OK, on the music side, I listen to literally every genre … EXCEPT COUNTRY.

No hate to anyone who enjoys it, it’s just not my vibe.

Recently I’ve been listening to NBA Youngboy, Juice Wrld, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kehlani, Ella Mai, Jhene Aiko … you get the point. Those artists never fail to disappoint.

As far as TV shows go, I’ve just been keeping up with Grown-ish and occasionally rewatching The Office.

I appreciate you reading my blog again and hope you enjoyed! Catch up soon on the next Daily Dose of Haley.

Don’t forget to follow me:

Twitter: @haleyjoness19

Instagram: haley.jonesss