The Henry Coleman III Blog: This is why I chose Duke…

Hey world, you guys just saw that I committed to Duke University!

From the start it just felt like home. When I stepped on campus I really knew that this was the place that I wanted to be. The players were unbelievable, the coaches were great and the fans were the greatest. I knew this was where I wanted to be.

When I think back on the moment that really made me say, “I’m going there” it would have to be after the talk I had with Coach K when he told me that this wasn’t a four-year decision but a 40-year decision.

Even if I go to the NBA, when I get out I’d still have a lot of connections because of Duke’s wide and diverse connections everywhere. I’d just be able to continue to thrive, even when I’m not on the court anymore.

Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach definitely texted me a lot during my recruitment, but they weren’t pushy. They had been in the same position and they knew how hard it was for them. They would just tell me about how good we could be and things like that. It definitely made me think a lot.

It’s a huge weight off my shoulders to have this decision out of the way. You never really know what the recruitment process is like until you go through it; I’m just glad that I am going to Duke.

It’s the perfect school for me.

I weighed everything out with all of the schools that were recruiting me and Duke was just it. That’s the bottom line for me.

When I told Coach K he was super happy! He said he was excited about the opportunity to coach me, that was big for me too.

I feel like our class is gonna be special.

We’re a great class of basketball players, but also great guys with great character. We all really relate to each other well.

I know that all of our minds are focused on winning a national title. People say that you can’t win with freshman, but it’s been done and it’s been done at Duke!

We can do it again.

Now, I’m turning in to a recruiter for my team and I’m going after Mark Williams!

It’s easier for me because we’re actually best friends and we played AAU together for years, and we’ve always played really well together.

He’s who I’m focused on!

Tonight I’m gonna celebrate my commitment by just hanging out with my family and relaxing. This process has really taken a lot of my time and I haven’t been able to be around my family as much so I’m looking forward to eating some good food and talking over

OK, Duke Nation thanks again for tuning in to my blog breaking down my decision.

It was important for me to give you guys the reason why I chose Duke and there it is!

Go Duke!

