The Isaiah Stewart Blog: Graduation, new chapter at Washington and more

Isaiah Stewart is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 after dominating the competition with La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) this high school season and City Rocks (N.Y.) during the summer circuit season. Now Stewart is closing out his blog as he prepares to go to Washington for his freshman season.

What’s up world, Isaiah Stewart here to close out my blog now that my high school career is over with!

Wow, that’s crazy that I just said that.

I can’t believe that it’s over. It felt great to walk across the stage at graduation. I felt blessed because I’m going on to live out my dream at Washington next!

A lot of people ask me if I’m over the loss in the national title game at GEICO Nationals and I don’t know… I mean it hurt and it hurts even now, but you just have to put things like that into perspective.

We had a crazy season and we went through a lot as a team. I had a bond with my teammates that most people wouldn’t even believe.

We were really like brothers and I wish I could’ve won the chip with them, but things happen, and that loss won’t overshadow the whole season.

The goal for me now is to win a championship here at Washington.

I think we’ll have a shot we just have to play together as a team and put in the work. We got Jaden with us next year so we’ll be really talented. I’m just looking forward to running through a brick wall for my teammates and coaches.

I’m headed out to USA Basketball now and I’m excited about that.

Coach Hopkins is coaching the team and that will make it even more fun. Any chance I can get to represent my country I’m gonna do it.

I mean there was no way I was gonna let my coach come back to campus with a gold medal and I don’t have one!

OK, I’ve got new music to put y’all on to!

You guys have to check out Lil Perco. He’s young and from my city! I can relate to situations he’s been in and I really feel like he’s next up so check him out!

Looking back, I think the No. 1 moment from high school would have to be the season as a whole. Just because of the bond we built. That was the first time I’d ever been a part of something like that. I know those are relationships I’ll have for the rest of my life.

OK, guys this is it for me. I appreciate you for reading my blog and I hope that you’ll continue to support me at Washington!

Go Huskies!

