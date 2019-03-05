The Isaiah Stewart Blog: Prepping for GEICO Nationals, recruiting Jaden McDaniels and more

Isaiah Stewart is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 after dominating the competition with La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) this high school season and City Rocks (N.Y.) during the summer circuit season. Now Stewart, who recently committed to Washington, has agreed to give USA TODAY Sports exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, Isaiah Stewart here; I know it’s been a while, but I’m excited to let you know what’s been going on with me!

OK, so the biggest thing that’s happened since my last blog is that I’m committed to Washington! It’s been great just to have everything off my shoulders with no stress. I’ve just been building my relationship with the coaches and working. I get so much love from all the fans; they’re ready for me to get down there so it feels great.

I really feel like we’re gonna have a strong team next season.

We’re No. 1 in the Pac 12 right now and Coach Hop has just turned the whole program around! I’m just ready to do everything I can to win games for them. I want to bring something special to that city.

I’m still waiting to see what Jaden McDaniels is gonna do, but if we get him it’s gonna be even more special. I give him his space, but I’ve let him know that I want to team-up with him next season.

I feel like we’ve got a good chance.

Now I can focus on my high school season because we have some big things coming up. We’re No. 1 overall in the USA Today Super 25 and now we’ve got GEICO Nationals coming up.

It’ll be a test to stay focused mentally because it’s over a month until we play again in GEICO, but my teammates and I are all just talking to each other and making sure we know the goals and we’re staying focused.

I really want to go out on top; words can’t explain how bad I want the national title. I’m very passionate about this game. We went 28-0 but that won’t mean anything unless we get the ring so we’re gonna put everything we have into that.

Of course I have to keep my books straight so school is going really well for me. I’m just enjoying every aspect of my senior year.

You guys already know that I’m still listening to my reggae! My dad plays it all the time so it’s just in me.

Haha!

I’m listening to NBA YoungBoy pretty heavy right now too.

Oh, I’ve got to talk about making the McDonald’s All-American Game!

Man, when I watched it live and saw my name appear on the roster it felt so great! I wrote it down as a goal years ago and I actually achieved it. That just made me want to go harder for the other goals I’ve written down in my life.

OK guys I’ve gotta get going, but thanks as always for reading and I’ll be back soon with another update on everything.

Take care!

